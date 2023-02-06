Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:MRVI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is:

63% = US$530m ÷ US$842m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.63 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' Earnings Growth And 63% ROE

To begin with, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' exceptional 59% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 33% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

