Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Savaria Corporation's TSE:SIS) Stock?

Savaria's's (TSE:SIS) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Savaria's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Savaria is:

9.8% = CA$27m ÷ CA$277m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Savaria's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

At first glance, Savaria seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.8%. This certainly adds some context to Savaria's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Savaria's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Savaria Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 72% (implying that it keeps only 28% of profits) for Savaria suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Savaria is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Savaria's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.