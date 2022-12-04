Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Bird Construction Inc.'s TSE:BDT) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Bird Construction's (TSE:BDT) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Bird Construction's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bird Construction is:

17% = CA$45m ÷ CA$263m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Bird Construction's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Bird Construction seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Bird Construction's exceptional 50% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Bird Construction's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.0%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bird Construction is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bird Construction Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Bird Construction has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Bird Construction is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Bird Construction has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 37% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bird Construction's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

