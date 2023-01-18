Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Badger Meter, Inc.'s NYSE:BMI) Stock?

Badger Meter's (NYSE:BMI) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Badger Meter's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Badger Meter is:

16% = US$66m ÷ US$423m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Badger Meter's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Badger Meter seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This certainly adds some context to Badger Meter's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Badger Meter's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Badger Meter is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Badger Meter Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Badger Meter has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Badger Meter is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 17%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Badger Meter's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

