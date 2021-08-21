Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Leon's Furniture Limited's TSE:LNF) Stock?

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Leon's Furniture's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Leon's Furniture is:

18% = CA$189m ÷ CA$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Leon's Furniture's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Leon's Furniture's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining Leon's Furniture's moderate 16% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Leon's Furniture's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Leon's Furniture fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Leon's Furniture Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Leon's Furniture has a three-year median payout ratio of 36%, which implies that it retains the remaining 64% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Leon's Furniture is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Leon's Furniture's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Leon's Furniture visit our risks dashboard for free.

