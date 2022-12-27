Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In JD Sports Fashion plc's LON:JD.) Stock?

JD Sports Fashion's (LON:JD.) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to JD Sports Fashion's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JD Sports Fashion is:

15% = UK£399m ÷ UK£2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

JD Sports Fashion's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, JD Sports Fashion's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining JD Sports Fashion's moderate 10% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared JD Sports Fashion's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.2%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if JD Sports Fashion is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is JD Sports Fashion Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

JD Sports Fashion's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 4.0% (implying that it retains 96% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, JD Sports Fashion has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 4.0% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that JD Sports Fashion's future ROE will rise to 21% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with JD Sports Fashion's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

