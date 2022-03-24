Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Canadian Natural Resources Limited's TSE:CNQ) Stock?

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 53% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Canadian Natural Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canadian Natural Resources is:

21% = CA$7.7b ÷ CA$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.21.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Canadian Natural Resources' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Canadian Natural Resources' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 20%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 20% seen over the past five years by Canadian Natural Resources.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Canadian Natural Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CNQ fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Canadian Natural Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Canadian Natural Resources has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (or a retention ratio of 57%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Canadian Natural Resources has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 42%. Still, forecasts suggest that Canadian Natural Resources' future ROE will drop to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Canadian Natural Resources' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

