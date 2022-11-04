Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In New Hope Corporation Limited's ASX:NHC) Stock?

New Hope (ASX:NHC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 59% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to New Hope's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Hope is:

42% = AU$983m ÷ AU$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.42 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

New Hope's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that New Hope has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 21% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 20% net income growth seen by New Hope over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared New Hope's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is New Hope fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is New Hope Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

New Hope's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 42%, meaning the company retains 58% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and New Hope is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, New Hope is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 66% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 29%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with New Hope's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

