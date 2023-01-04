Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Axiom Properties Limited's ASX:AXI) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Axiom Properties' (ASX:AXI) stock increased significantly by 60% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Axiom Properties' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Axiom Properties is:

29% = AU$5.5m ÷ AU$19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Axiom Properties' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Axiom Properties has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.8% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Axiom Properties was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Axiom Properties' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.8%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Axiom Properties fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Axiom Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Axiom Properties' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Axiom Properties.

