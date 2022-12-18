Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Mader Group Limited's ASX:MAD) Stock?

Mader Group (ASX:MAD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Mader Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Mader Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mader Group is:

33% = AU$28m ÷ AU$85m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Mader Group's Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

To begin with, Mader Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Mader Group's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mader Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Story continues

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MAD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Mader Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Mader Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 31%, meaning the company retains 69% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Mader Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Mader Group has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 31%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mader Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here