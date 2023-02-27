Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In FGV Holdings Berhad's KLSE:FGV) Stock?

FGV Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FGV) stock is up by a considerable 8.2% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FGV Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FGV Holdings Berhad is:

18% = RM1.4b ÷ RM7.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of FGV Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, FGV Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.4% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to FGV Holdings Berhad's exceptional 58% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared FGV Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FGV Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is FGV Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

FGV Holdings Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 22%, meaning that it has the remaining 78% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like FGV Holdings Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, FGV Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 37% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 7.8%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with FGV Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

