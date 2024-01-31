Strong Foundation: Keeping Charlotte’s West Side residents in homes despite rapid growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All over Charlotte, there’s a battle of new versus old.

Neighborhoods around the Queen City are undergoing big transformations, as historic homes are torn down to make way for new development.

While some argue that change is a good thing, it also pushes people out with nowhere to go. On Charlotte’s West side, there’s a need to blend both.

Inside her four walls, there are countless stories.

Queen City News

“So, the satellite is to my right, and I’ll see planes on the left. I hear the birds. So, I’m country, but I’m city,” laughed Neicy Mendez.

When Neicy thinks of her life and how everything came together, her home and where it is plays a big part in all of it.

Did you see a big increase in your property value in 2023? These programs could provide a break on your tax bill

“How big of a role? Wow,” said Neicy.

Neicy lives off of Barlowe Road in Charlotte’s West End. She moved to the area 29 years ago. The west end is a historic African-American corridor that’s just over eight miles. She said what was once overlooked is now an area many people are moving to.

“I got a letter and it said we’ll offer you $200,000. I was like if you want to give me $200,000 it’s worth a whole lot more. I’ve seen what you’ve done to these homes,” said Neicy.

Most people on the West Side have lived in their homes for decades, and their homes are starting to show their age. It’s becoming harder and more expensive for people to stay in their neighborhoods.

According to data from Mecklenburg County, the average income for Neicy’s place and the surrounding neighborhood is around $49,000, that’s 30% less compared to the rest of Mecklenburg County.

“We are working to survive, just going day-to-day,” said Neicy.

That’s the reality for many people on the West side. One woman spoke with Queen City News and talked about how her floor was caving in. She didn’t want to share her name or her face but did show us places where the foundation was dropping and the ceiling was falling.

“Do you ever get nervous when you’re walking around?” asked Queen City News Reporter, Maureen Wurtz.

“All the time,” she said.

Aging homes with an aging population are an issue all over Charlotte. It’s a problem Charles Monroe is trying to fix. He’s with Habitat for Humanity and is the construction director of their critical home repair program.

“There was a lot of moisture and termites that had gotten into the joists in the back of the house,” pointed Charles.

The west side of Charlotte is a hot spot for the program. He said they’ve fixed up countless homes here. Their job isn’t about making the homes pretty, but rather making them safe. Their average client is 70 years old and the homes they tend to fix up are built around the 1960s.

“Really tugs at you to know it’s going to still be a long time until we can get there and take care of the issues they have,” said Charles.

They only open the application process for a few days every year because the demand is so high. People have to qualify for the program, and Charles worries many people just don’t know they are around,

“Some people just don’t have the means to find out about our program,” said Charles.

Charles said the woman whose home is sinking will have her place fixed soon.

Charlotte 2023 Crime Report: Staggering 120% surge in auto thefts

As for Neicy…

“It’s not really hit me yet,” said Neicy. “I haven’t had that downtime to really soak it all in.”

She just got her repairs done, which included a new bathroom and electrical work.

“Some things are great, right? It’s good to have these things, but don’t push the people out. Let’s blend it together,” said Neicy.

Her home is where she learned to love herself and treasure her community’s history.

“I’ve learned to embrace this area. This is beautiful, it’s rich. We may not have a lot, but we have.”

They have four walls… which is plenty for a good story.

“West side is the best side,” smiled Neicy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.