'Strong and full of resolve': VSU Police officer shot last week is paralyzed

VSU Police Officer Bruce Foster is flanked by his three sons while he holds his daughter.

ETTRICK – The Virginia State University Police officer shot while trying to break up a disturbance on campus a week ago is now paralyzed because of the incident, according to a statement from the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

The law enforcement organization has set up a fundraiser to help Bruce Foster and his family with medical and living expenses. As of Monday morning, the FundTheFirst.com account had raised more than $29,000 toward its $100,000 goal

“Officer Foster is now in stable condition, with a diagnosis from his doctors of paralysis from the waist down,” VACP said on the fundraiser page. “However, we hold onto hope and faith.”

Foster was shot in the back Nov. 12 during an investigation into a dispute that had started on campus. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

He remains in stable condition at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

VSU Police Officer Bruce Foster

Foster, 38, is married and has four children. He has been with VSU Police for five years and is the first officer in the history of the department to be shot in the line of duty.

“As the wife of a police officer, you live with a constant undercurrent of worry, but Bruce’s strength and dedication always bring a sense of calm,” Deidra Foster said in a statement on the fundraiser page. “That calm was shattered early Sunday morning when I received the call that Bruce had been shot while on duty at Virginia State University. The man who left our home, strong and full of resolve, was now fighting for his life in a hospital bed, with his family surrounding him, praying for returned sensation from the waist down.”

Deidra Foster said that before her husband left each night for his shift, they would “hold hands and pray for his safety, our family and the community he dearly loves and serves.” That prayer, she added, “was a moment of peace and love.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, Foster responded to a disturbance on the southwestern side of campus. While speaking to one of the people believed involved, that person allegedly ran away, with Foster in pursuit. As he was attempting to arrest that person, another person walked up from behind and shot him.

VSU Police Officer Bruce Foster and his wife, Deidra.

Deonta M. Blount, 21, of Chester, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. The man Foster was detaining at the time he was shot, 21-year-old Reginald L. King Jr of Matoaca, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Both men are being held in the Chesterfield County Jail. Blount already has been arraigned in Chesterfield General District Court and is due back for a hearing Dec. 6. King will be arraigned Nov. 27.

To donate to the Foster fundraiser, click here.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Shot VSU Police officer is paralyzed; group sets up fundraiser