Strong household finances may mean Fed must to do more -Kashkari

FILE PHOTO: President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Neel Kashkari
    President/CEO Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Thursday suggested that because household finances are in some cases in better shape than before the pandemic, the Fed may end up needing to raise rates further to bring inflation under control.

"Are these stronger balance sheets leading people to spend more, or be more confident, to just change their behavior, their spending patterns, and is that more sustainable - in which case maybe the Fed has to be even more aggressive," Kashkari told the Urban Institute.

That could mean difficult tradeoffs for the Federal Reserve, which is already raising rates faster than it has in decades to cool inflation running at a 40-year high.

Fed policymakers expect to get the target range for short-term interest rates, now at 0.75%-1%, a full percentage point higher by July, with more though potentially smaller rate hikes to follow.

The "plausible" hope, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week, is that heavier borrowing costs will drag down demand for labor enough to slow wage gains that might otherwise fuel inflation, but not so much that businesses resort to mass layoffs that could trigger a recession.

Kashkari said that because so much is beyond the Fed's control - supply chains, for instance, which in their currently tangled state are pushing upward in prices in ways that are only getting worse with China's COVID-19 lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We know we have to get inflation down; we are doing everything we can to achieve a 'soft landing,' but I'll be honest with you: I don't know the odds of us pulling that off," Kashkari said.

A rout in equities including an 18% drop in the S&P 500 Index since its Jan. 3 record close may help the Fed out, by reducing spending and therefore demand.

"The wealth effect is a real thing...those who have stocks have higher 401Ks, they feel more confident, they go out and spend more, when those things come down, it may change their behavior," Kashkari said. Though the Fed does not target stock prices, "we do pay attention to that feedback."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco Tumbles Most Since 2011 as Supply Upheaval Hits Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. spooked investors with a warning that Chinese lockdowns and other supply disruptions would wipe out sales growth in the current quarter, sending its shares plummeting the most in more than a decade and renewing broader concerns about tech spending in a shaky economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the En

  • Baby formula shortage: ‘We’re going to be all over the FDA,’ congresswoman says

    Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss lawmakers' calls for action regarding the baby formula shortage and regulatory oversights, how families are affected by the shortage, and student loan forgiveness.

  • Margin Calls Don’t Seem to Be a Major Market Problem–Yet, Say Market Pros

    Advisors say clients who remain broadly diversified and use leverage prudently shouldn’t get sunk by margin calls.

  • Crypto crash will have limited impact on U.S. household wealth and labor supply: Goldman Sachs

    The crypto market lost $1.7 trillion in the past seven months. However, its impacts on U.S. household wealth, spending and the labor supply are likely to be limited.

  • New Yorkers tightening their belts

    Budgets were already tight because of the pandemic, but now, bills are getting even bigger with inflation driving up prices on essentials. FOX 5 NY spoke with New Yorkers about how they're changing their shopping habits.

  • Why the 50/30/20 Budget Is Unrealistic — and What To Do Instead

    If you know anything about budgeting, you've likely heard of or even used the 50/30/20 method. This method dictates that 50% of your post-tax income goes toward "needs," 30% goes to "wants" and 20%...

  • NATO does not plan nuclear arms or bases in Finland, PM tells paper

    The NATO alliance has not expressed any interest in placing nuclear weapons or permanent bases in Finland, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told an Italian newspaper in an interview published on Thursday during a visit to Rome. "There isn't even interest (within NATO) to put nuclear weapons or bases in Finland," Marin told daily Corriere della Sera, her office said.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Real Estate Investing Method to Practice Your Whole Life and 1 to Avoid at All Costs

    Let's go over both of these pieces and discuss how I've incorporated them so you can potentially include them in your own real estate investing strategy. As long as interest rates are relatively low, leverage is what makes you rich in investing. Rental property accounting can reduce your taxes, and sometimes you can sell a property for more than you paid.

  • Klay Thompson's perfect mindset after scoreless Warriors-Mavericks first half

    Klay Thompson is never going to stop shooting.

  • Taiwan April export orders seen growing for 26th month on robust demand: Reuters Poll

    Taiwan's export orders likely rose in April for the 26th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, supported by the pandemic-led demand for technology products, although global economic woes pulled down the pace of export growth. The median forecast from a poll of 15 economists expects export orders to rise 8.3% from a year ago. The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 16.8% to $62.69 billion in March year-on-year, outperforming expectations and the highest figure for the month on record.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

    China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions. The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China. Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64% of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

  • Court Renews NYC Ban on Police Restraints

    An appeals court reinstated a New York City law prohibiting officers from using excessive restraint during an arrest. It reversed the lower court ruling which labeled the measure as unconstitutionally vague, per The Associated Press.

  • This state is enrolling fewer Latino and Black college students in remedial courses. It's working.

    California community colleges enrolling students, mainly Latino and Black, in regular, transfer-ready instead of remedial classes see positive results.

  • Get 50% off this kitchen organization hack—your chaotic pantry will thank you

    Decluttering your kitchen can be pretty cathartic. With the help of Amazon’s sale on storage bins, you’ll have your cluttered pantry organized in no time.

  • Baidu’s Chip Affiliate Eyes Fundraise at $2.5 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s chip affiliate is looking to raise 2 billion yuan ($317 million) in a new funding round, people familiar with the matter said, as venture capitalists in China shift away from internet businesses and hone in on core technologies like semiconductors, favored by Beijing.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees — one month’s worth of contributions — should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account — they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Car fintech company Caribou is now a unicorn

    A global chip shortage, increased labor costs, and supply chain crises have led to a salient, stressful new reality for Americans looking to find cars at an affordable price.

  • House Flipper Opendoor Says It Can Thrive in a Downturn

    The stock market has been cruel to Opendoor Technologies Shares of the online home buyer have crashed 75% since early 2021, when Opendoor and other digital disrupters like Carvana were lavished with fabulous valuations on fast-growing revenue, without having to show profits. At a recent stock price of $7, Opendoor (ticker: OPEN) is valued at about $5 billion—or 28% of the $18 billion in sales that analysts forecast for this year. Opendoor executives now find themselves pressed to explain and justify the computerized home-flipper’s approach, even after reporting a sevenfold jump in first-quarter revenue, to $5.2 billion, with solid free cash flow from operations.