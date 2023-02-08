'Strong indications' Putin approved supply of missile that downed MH17 flight

MH17 - Antonio Bronic/Reuters

There are "strong indications" that Vladimir Putin personally approved the supply of a missile that shot down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, international investigators have said.

"There are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying the Buk TELAR to the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) separatists," the joint investigation team of six countries probing the crash said on Wednesday.

However, they said the evidence was not enough to lead to prosecution.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.