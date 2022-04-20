Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

TipRanks
·7 min read

Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market trend of 2022 so far has been a huge increase in volatility.

Following the insiders is one way to find stocks that are worth buying. After all, the insiders, under scrutiny from shareholders, Boards of Directors, and Federal regulators, don’t trade their own company shares lightly. But how do you know which insiders to follow? Are all insider trades made equal?

They’re not, of course. Some are simple stock adjustments, to fit shareholdings into corporate salary structures, others are related to bonus or severance compensation. But some insider trades are really worth noticing. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool, at TipRanks, offers the filters to sift through these trades and find those nuggets – trades that get into the millions, and are sure to raise eyebrows.

We’ve used that data to locate two stocks that have seen recent insiders trades of that impressive magnitude. They made for an interesting bunch, Buy-rated equities with plenty of upside potential, according to the analyst community. Let’s take a closer look.

Braze (BRZE)

We’ll start in the world of multichannel digital marketing, where Braze, a New York-based company, offers a cloud-based software package for customer engagement. The platform is scalable, with tools for data analytics and optimization, giving marketers options for retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, customer onboarding, and improved acquisitions. In short, Braze makes it possible to connect customers with brands.

The company is no newcomer to the digital marketing world. It was founded in 2011, and has built up its niche with a loyal enterprise customer over 1,300 strong. Braze saw its users sent over 1.5 trillion messages through its platform in fiscal year 2022, and saw 64% year-over-year revenue growth to boot.

All of that helps explain the company’s eye-popping IPO. Braze went public on November 17, 2021, putting 7.5 million shares up for sale directly at an initial price of $65 each. The shares jumped up to $95 early on their first day of trading, and closed that day north of $93. The company raised more than $435 million in gross proceeds from the sale, and reached a market value of $5.9 billion. Since then, however, the shares have fallen by half, and the company’s market cap now stands at $4.38 billion.

From an investor’s perspective, however, there is still plenty of potential here. Braze has issued two quarterly reports since going public, and shown consistent year-over-year revenue growth. For fiscal 3Q22, the company showed $64 million at the top line, up 60% y/y, and for Q4 that number grew to $70.4 million, up 64% from the prior year. The company’s dollar-based net retention in fiscal Q4 reached 128%. On a cautionary note, Braze is still reporting quarterly net losses, of 16 cents per share in fiscal Q3 and 18 cents in Q4.

Turning to the insiders, we find that two Board members have made substantial buys in Braze stock in the last couple of weeks. Director Douglas Pepper made two purchases, totaling 399,718 shares, spending a total of $15 million on the stock. He was joined in this move by Matthew Jacobson, also a company Director, who made purchases of the same size, as the same price.

The insiders aren’t the only bulls here. JMP’s 5-star analyst Patrick Walravens is enthusiastic about Braze, writing: “We like Braze for several reasons, including: 1) the company is disrupting a large and growing total addressable market opportunity, estimated at ~$16B in the U.S. alone and has multiple vectors to attack that TAM; 2) Braze is built on a stream processing architecture (vs. batch processing used by most competitors) that optimizes timeliness, receiving and responding to first-party customer data as it occurs in real time; 3) the company posted 64% organic revenue growth in F4Q22, its fourth quarter of acceleration..."

It should be unsurprising, then, that Walravens rates BRZE an Outperform (i.e. Buy). Not to mention, his $75 price target puts the upside potential at ~60%. (To watch Walravens’ track record, click here)

It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. BRZE’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 12 Buys. The stock’s $68.64 average price target suggests ~46% upside from the current share price of $46.99. (See BRZE stock forecast on TipRanks)

TeraWulf, Inc. (WULF)

Next up, TeraWulf, is a bitcoin miner, one of many companies that have formed to ride the mounting crypto wave. Since the advent of cryptocurrencies, the cost of mining has increased tremendously, as the computing needs to calculate the next blockchain link increase, and increase again. Crypto mining firms bring together the resources – in capital, in computing capacity, and in energy production – to make those calculations in an economically viable way. The firms profit directly from the bitcoins mined by their operations.

TeraWulf's ‘hook’ for investors is its claim of 90% carbon-free energy to support its mining ops. Bitcoin mining is enormously energy intensive, and environmental pollution from power generation has always been a concern in the industry. TeraWulf boasts that the power needs for its two facilities, in New York State and in Pennsylvania, are almost entirely derived from carbon-free nuclear, hydro, or solar sources.

Getting to the nitty gritty, TeraWulf aims to become the largest North American crypto miner by 2025, with plans to have 800 megawatts of power capacity and more than 23 EH/s of mining capabilities up and running by the end of that year.

TeraWulf was formed in 2021, and later that year merged with IKONICS Corporation. Through that merger, TeraWulf saw the WULF ticker start trading on the NASDAQ on December 14, 2021. The shares close their first day at $20.30, and are since down by 71%. While most of that drop has come during the market volatility this year, a portion of it came in the past week; TeraWulf announced on April 12 the pricing of a new sale of stock, to raise over $20 million. Share prices were hit by fears of dilution.

At least one insider, however, bought big. Paul Prager, CEO and Board Member, made a $2.5 million purchase of 317,259 shares. This followed a buy last month, of 396,447 shares, that totaled $3.076 million.

Joining the bulls on this crypto miner, B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees serious potential in this stock. He writes, “While WULF is relatively early in deployment and just completed its first installations at Lake Mariner, we believe the company has an industry-leading growth profile over the next 24 months... Despite the company's impressive growth profile, favorable ESG position, and low-cost power, WULF continues to look highly discounted compared to its peer group."

To this end, Pipes gives WULF a Buy rating to go along with this bullish outlook, and quantifies it with a $24 price target to indicate potential for ~322% upside in the year head. (To watch Pipes’ track record, click here)

Some stocks slip under the radar, picking up a few analyst reviews, and this is one. Pipes is the only review on record for TeraWulf, which is currently trading at $5.83 per share. (See WULF stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Dropped Today

    Cryptocurrency investors woke up to a down market on Monday, which just happens to also be tax day in the U.S. In a volatile market like crypto, it seems like every day is either up or down big and today the sellers are winning. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had fallen as much as 4.1% as of noon ET, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropped up to 5.8%, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 6.9%, and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell up to 8%.

  • The Bond Market’s Trouble Signal Has Turned Off, for Now

    The latest moves in the yield curve indicate that the economy may not be doomed after all, but it's too soon to hang up the worry beads.

  • WATCH: Texas DB D’Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

    Jamison with the pick-six!

  • Ethereum leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post gains

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 2.98% to $3,094.73. Polkadot (DOTUSD) rose 2.74% to $18.

  • SEC: Ex-Morgan Stanley Advisor’s Ponzi Scheme Cost Clients Millions, Netted Him a Tesla

    Shawn E. Good lied to clients about how he would invest their funds and had them wire money to his personal bank account instead of their Morgan Stanley accounts, the SEC alleges.

  • Crypto: IMF warns of cryptocurrency trading risks in emerging markets, bitcoin surpasses $41,000

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger discusses increasing crypto trading risks in emerging markets, plus why cryptocurrencies are outperforming crypto companies.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The semiconductor sector, which is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power our favorite electronics, is large and complex. Most investors are familiar with industry darlings like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices, but there's an entire subfield of companies providing critical products and services to the world's top chipmakers.

  • This company makes vodka out of thin air to save the planet

    It's a story as old as time: Pull CO2 out of the air, wave your magic chemistry stick at it and bottle it as vodka and perfume. The planet wins carbon sequestration points, and you can stumble home at the end of a night reeking of self-congratulatory smugness and anyone who kisses you that night can taste how much you care about the environment. The Air Company sells vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum, and just raised a Series A to double down on its commitment to the planet.

  • Southern Co. raises dividend to boost implied yield above 3.5%

    Shares of Southern Co. rose 0.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the electric and gas distribution company said its quarterly dividend was being raised by 3.0%, to boost the dividend yield above 3.5%. The new quarterly dividend of 68 cents a share, up from 66 cents, will be payable June 6 to shareholders of record on May 16. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.58%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.65%

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]

  • The Safest Healthcare Stocks in the World

    Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, and Intuitive Surgical can be counted on to be steady performers in your portfolio.

  • Casa Stock Blew the Roof Off — But This Analyst Is Hunkering Down

    Shares of communications technology company Casa Systems (CASA) exploded 82% higher on Monday after telecom giant Verizon (VZ) announced it had awarded Casa a "multi-year purchase contract" for "5G Core Network Functions" -- and that Verizon would spend $40 million to acquire a 9.9% stake in Casa Systems stock. Why is this significant for Casa? Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold explains: "Up until now [Casa] has not had material traction with North American wireless operators," but this new de

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Want to leave the US? These women found a home, community in Mexico

    The expatriation of Black Americans has largely been reported as a response to racism in the U.S. However, some are leaving for other reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit

    And coordinated with her new engagement ring.

  • Hundreds gather for Okaloosa Island flyover honoring Doolittle Raiders, Air Force anniversary

    A flyover of more than two dozen military aircraft delighted Monday crowds along Okaloosa Island as it honored the Doolittle Raiders and the Air Force

  • Brazil's Vale reports decrease in Q1 iron ore output

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian miner Vale SA first-quarter iron ore production fell 6.0% from the previous year, hit by heavy rainfall in January in Minas Gerais state which curbed its main production. The company's iron ore output was 63.9 million tonnes in the period, down 22.5% from the final quarter of 2021. Production was lower also due to major maintenance services, which should be positive for the rest of the year, allowing Vale to maintain its annual guidance of 320-335 million tonnes of iron ore.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: We weren't supposed to get anywhere near 1 million COVID deaths in the U.S. Then we did

    Remember when Trump and Fauci told us that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans would die of COVID? A lot's gone wrong since then.