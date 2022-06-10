Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

TipRanks
·6 min read

“Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state.

It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment.

One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field level, they are required to make their trades public, and when they start scooping up their own company’s stock, it sends a clear signal to investors they believe the shares are ripe for the picking.

Using the TipRanks’ Insiders Hot Stocks tool, we’ve homed in on 2 names which those in the know have been backing up the truck for. In addition to the insiders, Wall Street has a favorable take on these stocks too; both are rated as Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and offer plenty of upside. Here’s the scoop.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

We’ll start in the finance sector with bank holding company PacWest Bancorp. The Los Angeles, California-based mid-cap holds assets worth more than $39 billion and favors a relationship-based approach to its business, catering to small, mid-market, and venture-backed businesses across the nation. While its branch footprint is mostly in California, the company is also a nationwide lender.

Capital market volatility has put significant strain on PacWest's fee income in the latest quarterly statement – for 1Q22. Revenue not only declined by 47% from the same period last year to $162.12 million but also fell way short of the $342.21 million consensus estimate. The bottom-line performance disappointed too, as EPS of $1.01 missed the $1.04 analysts expected.

There were positives to note, though, with strong loan growth – loans increased to $1.4 billion, amounting to a 6.1% sequential uptick, while management also plans on hiring more stuff and intends to invest in PacWest’s digital platforms - actions which could deliver loan growth over the coming months.

Overall, the earnings display did not help the stock; PACW shares have trended south this year and sit 35% into the red. But now the insiders evidently feel the time is right to pounce.

The past few days have seen some big transactions by several corporate members. William Black , EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development, has loaded up on 20,000 shares for a total of $400,000, Rebecca Cordes, EVP, HR, paid 250,000 for 10,000 shares while Christopher Blake, Pres. & CEO, Community Banking, bought 8,000 shares for the total sum of $200,000.

Reflecting the insiders’ confidence, despite the issues, RBC analyst Jon Arfstrom takes an upbeat approach to the latest earnings release.

“Results this quarter were generally strong at the core, with solid loan growth and margin expansion, as well as very stable credit metrics and well-controlled expenses,” the 5-star analyst wrote. “While the volatility in the capital markets did pressure fee revenues meaningfully, we believe the sustained strength in the core banking business and a continued favorable outlook here should be the key takeaway from this quarter. Our expectation is that the fee pressures will abate over time, and ultimately revenues trend higher from here.”

Accordingly, Arfstrom rates PACW stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) while his $56 price target makes room for 12-month growth of ~93%. (To watch Arfstrom’s track record, click here)

The RBC analyst is certainly no lone PACW bull. Barring one Hold, all 6 other recent analyst reviews are positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. The forecast calls for one-year gains of 69%, considering the average price target stands at $49.14. (See PACW stock forecast on TipRanks)

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Let’s take a sharp turn away from the banking sector for our next stock. Concert Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharma company and a pioneer in the use of deuterium chemistry - a chemical reaction in which a covalently linked hydrogen atom is replaced by a deuterium atom, or vice versa, in what is known as hydrogen–deuterium exchange. Via deuterium substitution, the company hopes to find and develop novel drugs that have a beneficial impact for patients and solve serious medical needs.

Concert’s pipeline includes several collaborations with other pharma companies, one of which is with Avanir Pharmaceuticals; Avanir is undertaking several Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate AVP-786, indicated to treat neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

As for Concert’s own drug development, it is working on CTP-543, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2, intended as a therapy for alopecia areata - an autoimmune condition that usually leads to patchy hair loss; the disorder currently has no approved treatment.

Last month, the company released positive results from the Phase 3 THRIVE-AA1 study in which CTP-543 met its primary endpoint; following 24 weeks of treatment, the drug showed a dose-dependent improvement in the percentage of patients attaining an absolute Severity of Alopecia Tool score of 20 or under (SALT ≤20).

The results have helped Concert buck the trend in 2022 and the shares are up by an impressive 51% year-to-date. However, some insiders obviously think the stock still has more room to go up.

This week has seen 3 directors making Informative Buys; Thomas Auchincloss spent $28,500 on $6,000 shares, Christi Van-Heek splashed out $49,999 on 10,526 shares, although both outlays were dwarfed by the $999,999 Richard Aldrich paid for 210,526 shares.

They are not alone in feeling confident regarding Concert’s prospects; H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein laid out the bull-case, writing: “With a robust efficacy from the first pivotal trial, the Phase 2 and OLE efficacy data, and safety data consistent with the Phase 2 trial, we believe CTP-543 might also meet the primary endpoint in the second pivotal trial, THRIVE-AA2 (readout expected 3Q22)."

"Despite competition, based on the robust risk-benefit profile, we believe CTP-543 has the potential to be a blockbuster drug with the possibility of capturing nearly 35% by 2028 reaching around $1B by 2030," the analyst added.

These comments underpin Fein's Buy rating and are backed by a $17 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of a hefty 262%. (To watch Fein's track record, click here)

Joining the bull parade, all 3 other recent Wall Street reviews are positive, providing this stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $11, suggesting the share price will more than double in the year ahead. (See CNCE stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 19 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    S&P 500 investors are playing a waiting game: When will the next recession hit? But it doesn't have to be a game of chicken, too.

  • 3 REITs To Fight Off Continued High Inflation

    The long stretch of historically low interest rates may have benefited real estate more than any other sector. Cheap debt has a direct impact on cash flow, which means more capital to grow and more cash to distribute to shareholders. The flip side is that low interest rates resulted in record-high inflation. The consumer price index unexpectedly hit an 8.6% annual increase in May, after April's 8.3% rise left most investors believing inflation was starting to cool off. While the entire real esta

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    What to do in today’s market? The last few trading sessions of declining stocks would seem to indicate that the late-May rally we saw has run its course. But that doesn’t mean the opportunities for buy-minded investors are all gone. The recent declines, and the overall downward trend we’ve seen year-to-date, have left many fundamentally sound stocks trading at rock bottom prices. And that may have created an opportunity for investors willing do a bit of bottom fishing. The trick for investors, h

  • 2 Meme Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Year

    If a forgotten stock has gone parabolic and skyrockets in value, that usually means it has captured the attention of retail investors. A couple of other underdogs that are on many retail investors' watchlists include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN). Cannabis producer Sundial Growers hit nearly $4 per share in early 2021.

  • Why Wall Street Doubts This Biotech Penny Stock Will Be Delisted

    The share price dipped below $1 -- into penny stock territory -- but analysts are optimistic they'll recover.

  • How to find deals on summer travel

    The unofficial start of summer is here and experts say the number of people expected to travel this summer is just about back to where it was in 2019 before the pandemic. And good news is you can still get deals on flights for your summer vacation.

  • How Much Upside is Left in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 286%

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 286.4% in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Under Armour Stock Has Tanked. Director David Gibbs Scooped Up Shares.

    David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands, bought nearly half a million dollars’ worth of shares of Under Armour, which he serves as a director.

  • Crescent Energy (CRGY) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why

    If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Crescent Energy (CRGY) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • 3 Boring Chip Stocks Could Buck a Slowing Economy, Says Morgan Stanley

    MIcrochip Technology, Sensata, and Lam Research look like safer bets among chip stocks in the face of market turmoil, says analyst Joseph Moore.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Chris Rokos

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Chris Rokos. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Rokos’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Chris Rokos. Christopher Charles Rokos was born on September 21, 1970, […]

  • 8 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Bank of America

    In this article, we will take a look at the 8 best tech stocks to buy according to Bank of America. You can skip our analysis of the bank’s overall outlook on the tech sector and go directly to the 4 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Bank of America. In a detailed note issued […]

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Alphabet, or Tesla?

    A stock split is a way for publicly traded companies to alter their share prices and outstanding share counts without having any impact on their market caps or operating performances. Over the past four months, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent of Google and YouTube, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all announced their intentions to split. Amazon's 20-for-1 split occurred earlier this week, while Alphabet's 20-for-1 split is set to take effect on July 15.

  • Seeking High-Upside and Dividend-Yielding Stocks? JMP Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? According to JMP Securities, there just may be such a dual strategy available for investors, right now, in the form of alternat

  • After a Hot CPI, Where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Close Friday Is Key

    With hotter-than-expected CPI numbers released Friday morning putting pressure on stocks, closing prices for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are key for the markets. In our view, the S&P needs to stay above 3,950 and the Nasdaq above 11,428 for us to maintain our view that we have already seen the market lows as inflation fears have already likely been factored in. The Nasdaq 100 (see above), MidCap 400, Russell 200 and Value Line Arithmetic Index reversed their recent shift to near-term bullish back down to neutral.

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) to Split Stock in 5 to Attract More Investors

    The incredible five-for-one forward stock split will make Fortinet's (FTNT) stock more affordable to retail investors and employees.

  • Biden sets standards for building out national EV charging network

    The White House today announced new steps to meet President Biden’s goal to build out its planned network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in rural communities.

  • How Much Does a $500K Annuity Pay Per Month?

    If you're looking for alternative ways, outside of the stock market and bonds, to create retirement income, an annuity could be right for you. Whether you're nearing retirement age or have decades to go, a $500,000 annuity can provide consistent, … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $500K Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Adobe Disappoint Investors on Thursday?

    Investors have some big questions ahead of the upcoming earnings update from Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The cloud services specialist announces its operating results on Thursday, June 16, after the market closes. Shareholders will also learn whether challenges like inflation and slowing economic growth threaten management's bullish outlook for 2022.