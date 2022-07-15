Strong man charged with assaulting child, woman

Jul. 14—FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a man from Strong on Wednesday on charges of assaulting a child under age 6 and the child's mother, and breaking a television.

Philip Mazzarese, 35, is charged with felony assault on a child younger than 6, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

A conviction for felony assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for either misdemeanor is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Mazzarese is accused of throwing a young boy March 4 and smacking him in the face while "intoxicated," his mother told Franklin County deputies, according to Deputy Tyler Gray's affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

The mother told deputies Mazzarese threw a pizza at her, hit her in the head with the butt of a hammer and hit her with a pizza paddle on her lower body.

At the time, Mazzarese was on probation out of New York.