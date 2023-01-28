Strong man indicted in Walmart, clubhouse break-ins in Farmington

Jan. 27—FARMINGTON — A man from Strong accused of breaking into Walmart and the field house at Hippach Field on Jan. 1 was indicted Friday on charges related to the cases.

Myles AD Lynch, 20, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, and violation of condition of release.

He is accused of breaking a window in the automotive section of Walmart on Wilton Road to get into the store and stealing items, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said earlier this month. The store had been closed New Year's Eve until 4 a.m. Jan. 1.

Someone reported to police that on the evening of Jan. 1 Lynch was seen looking into windows of vehicles parked at Irving convenience store and McDonald's, both on Main Street.

Cote said previously that officer Ryan Rosie watched a surveillance video at Walmart, which showed a person breaking into the store, stealing items and leaving in a car. Rosie sent photos of the person and car to fellow officers, Cote said.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd and officer Jonathan Parker responded about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to a report of someone looking into vehicle windows at the restaurant and store. The person reportedly ran across the street to Hippach Field, Cote said.

Police saw him in the field house, which had been locked. He was wearing a hat the same as on the Walmart video, Cote said. They asked him about the burglary and he allegedly confessed to breaking into Walmart.

Officers went across the street to the Irving store and surveillance video there showed Lynch taking alcohol before leaving, Cote said.

A conviction for burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison. The penalty for convictions on the misdemeanor charges ranges from six months to 364 days in jail.