Who is strong in Michigan, and other things to watch for during the Tuesday primaries

WASHINGTON – Another Tuesday, another step closer to knowing who will be the Democratic nominee for president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are the only candidates in the Democratic primary with several hundred delegates after the first 19 contests. And Tuesday, brings a mini version of last week's Super Tuesday, with six states — Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington — worth a combined 352 delegates .

Biden holds the lead in national pledged delegates with 664, while Sanders trails slightly with 573 delegates. To become the Democratic nominee, candidates must earn 1,991 delegates.

After a Super Tuesday comeback, Biden will be looking to extend his lead, while Sanders will be looking to close the small gap and re-take the delegate lead. Here's what to watch for Tuesday:

Who will win Michigan? It's complicated

The Great Lakes State is critical for a few reasons.

First and foremost, it has the most delegates (125) up for grabs Tuesday.

In addition, Sanders won Michigan over Clinton in 2016. It was a tight race, but Sanders heads into MIchigan knowing he can be successful there.

There are, however, some factors working against Sanders this time.

Biden recently received a number of high profile Michigan endorsements, including from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and former Sen. Carl Levin.

Biden also has led in recent polling. According to a the Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll Feb. 28-March 2, Biden hast 29% support in the state compared with Sanders at 22.5%. Biden also has some momentum after a number of wins on Super Tuesday. But that might not mean much: In 2016, Sanders didn't lead in any polling against Clinton and went on to win Michigan.

Corwin Smidt, associate professor of political science at Michigan State University, noted that the Democratic electorate in the state has changed since Sanders ran in 2016. There were several counties, such as Kent and Oakland, last presidential cycle where the majority of voters cast their ballot for the Republican primary. But in 2018, those counties voted Democrat and helped elect Whitmer.

"I think Sanders had a strong unification of a lot of anti-Clinton people," Smidt said of the senator's 2016 win.

More from Michigan: New voting rules could help both Biden, Sanders as Michigan's primary looms

Sanders also has not won black voter support at nearly the same rate as Biden. On Super Tuesday, Biden received 58% median support among black voters compared with Sanders' 17% median support, according to exit polls. That disparity could also come into play Tuesday. Despite winning the state in 2016, Sanders lost to Clinton among black voters, 68% to 28%. If black voters support Biden at the same rate as some earlier contests, it could help push him to victory in Michigan.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rev. Jesse Jackson greet the crowd during a campaign rally in Calder Plaza on March 08, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Michigan holds its primary election on Tuesday, March 10. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sanders on Sunday received the endorsement of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and campaigned with him in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said in a statement. "A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path."

Jackson also noted that the Biden campaign "has not reached out to me or asked for my support. The Sanders campaign has, and they responded to the issues I raised."

Biden on Sunday got his own big-name endorsement, with former candidate Sen. Kamala Harris endorsing him. She is expected to join Biden on the campaign trail in Michigan Monday.