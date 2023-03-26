Strong National Museum of Play's uniqueness leads to spot on Rochester Top Workplaces list

If you like having the opportunity to meet different people and help them experience a one-of-a-kind outing, working at The Strong National Museum of Play might be a job worth pursuing.

The uniqueness of the workplace is just one reason why it was chosen as one of Rochester’s Top Workplaces. Laurie Phelps, vice president for guest and institutional services, discussed some of the selling points for employees.

“When ‘play’ is in your name, there’s always positive energy in the air,” Phelps said when summing up the overall essence of working at the National Museum of Play. “Families come here to enjoy time together and smile, so we get to make a difference in people’s lives through play. Where else can you be paid to be a costumed character that brings joy to children, tend to a high-adventure ropes course, preserve arcade machines, care for toys and dolls, and other playful jobs?”

The Strong National Museum of Play even has "fun" chairs.

The museum bills itself as a “highly interactive, collections-based museum devoted to the history and exploration of play.” It views its workplace culture as collaborative, welcoming, supportive, and respectful, Phelps said. “We hire staff who think the museum is a great place, understand its role in the community, and believe in its mission,” she said.

That approach is fostered amid the museum’s playful purpose.

The career opportunities path is a bit constrained, but that doesn’t mean one gets stuck in a rut.

“Non-profits tend to traditionally be flatter organizations, and, as a result, each team member wears many hats,” Phelps said. “Because of that, staff are provided opportunities on a regular basis to expand their skill sets, cross-train, or try something new.”

What that means for employees is that some teams – guest services or facilities, for example – have more traditional career paths, while some of the more specialized positions – such as doll conservation – do not have the same type of path to “move up.” But, one can still acquire new skills at any point in their career.

Because of the museum’s purpose, The Strong looks for job applicants who have a positive attitude, are flexible, can solve problems, and bring a creativity and willingness to try new things to the workplace, Phelps said.

“You also need to have an interest in making someone’s day – whether guests or another teammate,” Phelps said, adding that those are the ingredients to preserving the museum’s “place of joy” reputation.

Office perks include things like free and discounted family memberships, annual guest admission passes, free admission to other area cultural institutions with your museum identification card, service awards, staff picnics, and other celebrations. Team members who visit on-site food vendors also can get a discount on the cost of meals.

All that comes in addition to generous PTO policies and holiday and 403(b) benefits, Phelps said. To improve work/life balance, Phelps said full-time staffers are allowed to work 40% of their work week remotely, provided it’s a position that allows for it. The PTO plan allows workers to take time off to tend to personal situations with pay.

