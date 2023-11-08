Strong obesity medication now available, if you can get it.

People struggling with obesity now have a second, and possibly more effective, medication option ‒ if they can afford and access the drug.

The Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved the Eli Lilly drug tirzepatide for people who have obesity. The drug, sold under the name Mounjaro, has been available since last year for people with type 2 diabetes to help improve blood sugar.

As a treatment solely for obesity, it will be called Zepbound.

A similar drug called semaglutide, sold by Novo Nordisk, has been available for several years for people with diabetes, under the brand name Ozempic. For those taking it for weight loss, it's called Wegovy.

All three drugs have been in such high demand that the companies cannot keep up and patients have had trouble accessing them.

Lilly said Wednesday through a spokesperson that it is working to help make Zepbound widely available. The company plans to double production capacity by the end of the year by adding a manufacturing facility in North Carolina and expanding production at other sites. Lilly officials foresee more expanded operations in the future.

The list price of Mounjaro is set at just over $1,000 a month, though insurance often covers the cost of treating diabetes. Ozempic sells for about $900 a month, while Wegovy, which tops out at a higher dose of the same drug, sells for about $1,300.

The company has not yet said how much it will charge for Zepbound. About one-quarter of private insurers cover the cost of weight loss medications; government insurance does not.

All three drugs, in a class called GLP-1s, are injected by patients once-a-week, typically into the abdomen. Semaglutide activates receptors of the hormone GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) while tirzepatide activates that hormone as well as a similar one called GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) to reduce appetite and food intake.

Clinical trials have shown tirzepatide to be extremely effective for weight loss. It has not been compared directly with semaglutide, but generally it has brought about greater weight loss in trials.

One tirzepatide trial in people without diabetes showed volunteers taking the highest dose, 15 mg a week, lost as much as 27% of their body weight, which is greater weight loss than experienced by patients who undergo bariatric surgery.

Like the other GLP-1 drugs, Zepbound can cause side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach discomfort and pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, fever, rash, burping, hair loss and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Patients typically ramp up doses of Zepbound from 5 mg to 15 mg over four to 20 weeks, and side effects tend to increase at higher doses. In some cases, they increase, temporarily, with each increase in dosage. Studies show about 10% to 20% of patients drop out of trials because of these side effects, and more people stop the treatment in the "real world," outside of trials, where they likely get less support from doctors.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: In this photo illustration, a box of the diabetes drug Ozempic rests on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Obesity med Zepbound, also called Mounjaro, available for obesity