'Strong' person of interest named in deadly shooting on US 35 in Riverside

May 16—Riverside police identified a "strong person of interest" in a deadly shooting earlier this month on U.S. 35.

Jamar Hayes, 26, is wanted for questioning in the May 8 shooting on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information on Hayes' whereabouts or the location of his girlfriend's black Chrysler 300 to email police@riversideoh.gov or to call or text 937-681-2301. The Chrysler's license plate is JDH8313. Tipsters can remain anonymous upon request.

A maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala was head east around 2:30 p.m. May 8 on U.S. 35 when it was shot at least two times, according to police.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger took 31-year-old Shauna Cameron of Springfield to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver and the other passenger were not injured during the shooting.

Riverside police said last week the investigation had yet to reveal a motive for the shooting.