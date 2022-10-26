Strong quake injures dozens, shuts north Philippine airport

4
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of the northern Philippines, injuring at least 26 people and forcing the closure of an international airport and the evacuation of patients in a hospital, officials said Wednesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday night’s magnitude 6.4 quake, which was set off by movement in a local fault, was centered 9 kilometers (5 miles) northwest of Lagayan town in Abra province at a depth of 11 kilometers (7 miles).

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued.

The quake was felt across a wide area of the main northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, more than 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of Abra.

At least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was ordered to close temporarily Wednesday due to damage from the quake, police and civil aviation officials said.

In Batac city also in Ilocos Norte, patients were moved out of the province’s largest hospital after parts of the ceiling in the intensive care unit fell as the building swayed. Medical consultation services were temporarily suspended as engineers assessed damage to the building, officials said.

Marcos Jr, who was in Manila, said authorities were inspecting roads and buildings, and welfare officials were providing help to affected residents in northern provinces. “Everyone is advised to keep out of tall structures,” the president said in a tweet.

In the town of La Paz in Abra, a century-old Christian church was damaged, with parts of its belfry collapsing and some walls cracked, littering the church’s grassy yard with debris, officials said.

At least two towns in Cagayan province temporarily lost electricity due to damaged power lines. A number of bridges and roads in outlying provinces were damaged.

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in Abra and other northern provinces, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines and wrought extensive damage, including in the capital city of Manila.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines Spent $8 Billion in Reserves This Year, Exante Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank deployed $8 billion of its foreign-exchange reserves to defend the peso this year, according to Exante Data Inc.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe amount is equivalent

  • Nvidia PC Graphics Card Cables May Be Burning, So There's An Investigation

    Perhaps the over-sized, power-hungry, and highly-priced 4000-series graphics cards from Nvidia are a bit too hot of a product right now. After one user posted photos of their charred 12-volt, high power (12VHPWR) connector on Reddit, Nvidia responded with an investigation into at least two cases.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Poses Naked In A Bathtub In A Spooky Throwback Pic

    Jamie Lee Curtis posed naked in a “blood bath” tub in the first of a series of Halloween throwback pictures. Fans loved the iconic shot.

  • Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

    It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014, Jones said in a social media post.

  • MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move

    If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you're probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line or Norwegian Cruise Line . Kline noted the "two ships currently sailing from Florida have lots of positives, but nothing that specifically equals Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis and Quantum-class ships or Carnival's Mardi Gras and (upcoming) Celebration flagships."

  • State AGs say Fauci, Zuckerberg 'colluded' to kill COVID lab leak theory

    Missouri and Louisiana AGs allege that Dr. Fauci "colluded" with Big Tech platforms to censor speakers and speech related to COVID-19 and tried to bury the Wuhan lab-leak theory.

  • Berlin conference lays out vision of post-war Ukraine

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the European hosts of a conference on his country's reconstruction laid out a vision of a future Ukraine as a European Union member and major exporter of green energy to the continent on Tuesay. "This is not a regular donor conference," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the conference in Berlin. "It is something more profound... A new Marshall Plan for the 21st century," he said, comparing the challenge to the U.S. funding of Europe's reconstruction after World War Two.

  • Russian military forced to rely on obsolete military tech, expert says

    The Russian military machine is forced to rely increasingly on obsolete, previous-generation equipment, Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade said in an interview with NV on Oct. 25.

  • Are You Eligible For Inflation Relief Payments?

    This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...

  • ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane’s Cause of Death Revealed

    The beloved performer of stage and screen died Oct. 14 at age 72

  • As Filipino American History Month comes to a close, take a peek inside the Field Museum’s Philippine Heritage Collection

    In the Field Museum’s archives, about 8,000 miles away from the sprawling tropical islands of the Philippines, sitting on metal shelves and organized in wooden drawers, are more than 13,000 objects from the Philippines. After navigating through a maze of hallways and elevators hidden away from the museum’s main exhibits, there is a series of rooms filled with weapons, basketry, woodcarvings, ...

  • At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

    As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump. Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. It was a quandary that Barrack, the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, has sought to explain this week while taking the witness stand on his own behalf at his criminal trial in New York City.

  • Oops: Neb interim coach Joseph comments on unsigned recruit

    Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach Tuesday when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers. Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver from Lincoln East High, held an event Saturday to announce he had chosen Nebraska over five other schools. A reporter at the Huskers' weekly news conference interrupted as Joseph was answering another question.

  • Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

    The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.

  • The Telling RSV Symptoms and Signs to Watch for in Fall and Winter 2022

    Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are soaring across the U.S. right now. But what are symptoms of the virus, how is it treated, and can adults get it? Here’s what you need to know.

  • Covid pandemic sparks rise in deadly fungal infections

    The Covid pandemic has sparked a rise in deadly fungal infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, as it published its first list of species posing the biggest threat to health.

  • Korean Air plane crashes off runway after thunderstorms thwart multiple landing attempts

    A Korean Air plane slid off a runway in the Philippines after making multiple attempts to land in a thunderstorm on Sunday, according to flight tracking and radar.

  • No Injuries After Korean Air Plane Damaged Overshooting Runway, Airport Reports Widespread Delays

    The Airbus A330, with 162 passengers and 11 crew members, was making its third landing attempt in rainy weather

  • Two systems to watch in the Atlantic might briefly develop

    Disturbance #1 is approaching Bermuda while Potential Disturbance #2 might develop offshore of the southeastern U.S.

  • Mountain Valley Pipeline pulls eminent domain requests for extension, but denies project is over

    The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Southgate Extension, a key source for future natural gas supplies in Duke Energy Corp.’s carbon reduction proposals, has withdrawn all of its pending court cases seeking eminent domain to build the project into North Carolina.