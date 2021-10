Reuters Videos

The Mount Etna volcano has been treating locals to fantastic displays ever since it burst into life on February 16, erupting more than 50 times this year.Europe's tallest and most active volcano often erupts but rarely causes damage, while the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk.The 3,330-metre-high volcano can cause spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption occurred in 1992.