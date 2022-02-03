A Strong and Resilient Earnings Picture Amid Market Volatility

Sheraz Mian
·2 min read

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

The picture emerging from the Q4 earnings season is one of continued strength and momentum. Despite the well-known headwinds of cost pressures and logistical bottlenecks, an above-average proportion of companies have been able to beat estimates.

In fact, the proportion of companies beating consensus revenue estimates is actually tracking above what we had seen in the preceding earnings season from this same group of companies, with the earnings beats nearly the same.

On the guidance front, while a few notable operators stand out for providing a weak outlook, most companies have been able to offer reassuring, if not altogether positive, guidance. This is helping stabilize the revisions trend that had started going modestly negative in 2021 Q4. We are seeing this favorable development with estimates for the current period (2022 Q1) as well as full-year 2022.

The stock market setup appears to have been particularly favorable for the 2021 Q4 earnings season. We feel that market participants will be pleasantly surprised to see impressive results after watching those stocks experience significant weakness in recent days on Fed-related worries. We have seen this favorable setup in play with the strong Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOGL results helping those mega-cap stocks show impressive rebounds.

Looking at Q4 as a whole, total earnings for the quarter are expected to be up +25.6% from the same period last year on +14.1% higher revenues. The growth pace decelerates significantly in the following periods, as you can see in the chart below that provides a big-picture view of earnings on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows the overall earnings picture on an annual basis, with the growth momentum expected to continue.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remain positive in our earnings outlook, as we see the overall growth picture steadily improving, as Omicron’s effects start easing and the near-term logistical issues get addressed.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Risks $24 Billion Wealth Wipeout After Meta Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg could see $24 billion erased from his personal fortune, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $100,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    I've come to accept the fact that a simpler portfolio is not only easier but more profitable in the long run.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple - and TikTok

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta, which missed on Wall Street's earnings estimates, said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

    Here's a sneak peek of four semiconductor stocks, which hold the potential to surpass estimates this reporting cycle.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The telecom elaborated on the mega deal to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M&A, there’s still work to be done.

  • Market Sell-Off: An Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy

    The Internet of Things and augmented reality software can drive growth for this exciting industrial software company.