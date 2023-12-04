Strong roots: Long-time staff members memorialized with tree dedications at Dalton State College

Dec. 4—For more than 30 years, Janet Vetter and Reed Krause developed strong roots as important contributors during their time at Dalton State College.

Vetter, who passed away in October 2022, and Krause, who passed away in April, were memorialized Thursday with individualized plaques and the planting of trees in their honor on campus.

Vetter, a former administrative assistant for the School of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Dalton State — who also served as a specialist fourth class in the U.S. Army — and Krause, a beloved nursing instructor at the college, now have dedicated trees next to Sequoyah Hall, a building both had worked inside for the majority of their time at Dalton State.

The dedication followed the school's annual remembrance service, which honors alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends who have passed away within the last calendar year, at the college's James A. Burran Bell Tower.

John Lugthart, a professor of biology in Dalton State's School of Arts and Sciences, helped choose and plant each tree before the remembrance service. Vetter's tree is between Sequoyah Hall and the Derrell C. Roberts Library, while Krause's tree is situated on the opposite side of Sequoyah Hall.

Vetter's tree, a White fringetree — colloquially known as a "Grancy Greybeard" or an "Old Man's Beard" due to its striking white lace and flowers — was an apt choice in representing Vetter, said Lugthart.

"Why did I choose it?" he said to a gathering of co-workers, family and friends during the dedication. "Well, for one thing, it's a short tree."

Lugthart said he and Vetter would often playfully tease and prank each other during their time working together.

"I thought that was appropriate for a shorter woman," he said. "It's a really pretty tree. It's native to our area and it blooms in early spring; there's some that grow up on the mountains here, and it has these beautiful white blossoms. It's small now, but it will get to maybe 10 or 12 feet tall at least."

"About three times the size of Janet," said Gina Kertulis-Tartar, dean of the School of Health Professions and a biology professor, to a chorus of laughter.

Underneath the newly-planted tree, a plaque was positioned with an engraving memorializing Vetter.

"Planted in fond memory of Janet Vetter, who freely shared warmth and humor with her Dalton State friends," the plaque reads.

Lugthart said the spot dedicated for Vetter's memorial tree and plaque outside Sequoyah Hall held personal significance.

"I thought this was a good spot, because before they remodeled (the building), Janet's office was right up there," he said, pointing to a window overlooking the tree. "She loved Sequoyah."

Lugthart said his wife Gretchen helped him plant the tree and create the wall of rock surrounding it.

The location of Krause's tree (beside Sequoyah and overlooking a staff parking lot) was also intentional.

"I can imagine Reed's little car parked right over here," Lugthart said. "I can see him coming in the morning and leaving at 4:30 (p.m.) every day. He would always leave as soon as he could."

Lugthart said while considering trees to plant for Krause's memorial, he believed it should be a "big one" to match Krause's taller frame.

"We chose a white oak, which is a really big tree," he said. "I love white oaks; they're my favorite kind of oak tree. They're slow-growing, so I think we've got plenty of time before it starts to become a problem. But it's a wonderful tree."

Lugthart said he and Cheryl Nuckolls, the senior administrative assistant for Dalton State's School of Health Professions and nursing department who worked closely with Krause and Vetter during their 35 years at the college, worked together to write the words on Krause's memorial plaque.

"It says 'Planted in memory of Reed Krause, a great guy with a big heart whose quick wit kept his DSC friends laughing,'" Lugthart read aloud. "That is for sure."

Nuckolls spoke about her cherished time with Krause and Vetter.

"We were often known as the 'Three Musketeers' because we did a lot of things together," she said. "I never dreamed we would lose the two of them six months apart. We had such good times; I could spend the rest of the afternoon telling stories about them. They both made a lasting impression not just on me, but also my family. My son loved (Krause); he models his frugalness after him. They loved everybody here just like family."

In attendance was Krause's wife Dana, a nursing professor at Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, along with other family members.

"This Dalton family was truly a family to Reed," she said. "Whether it was going to funerals, wedding showers, peoples' homes or jack-o'-lantern carvings, you all treated us like family."

Kertulis-Tartar said the respect Krause and Vetter had among their peers was unmatched.

"As different as they were in personality, they both had a great sense of humor; they loved this college and they were quick to help," she said. "A testament to that was that they were both recipients of the Beth Burdick Service (Excellence) Award."

The award is a peer- and student-nominated honor for a selection of four high-performing employees each spring that highlights their excellence in teaching, professional development and service. Krause received the award in 2010, while Vetter received the award in 2013.

"That's a testament to how much they meant to this college and how much they meant to us," Kertulis-Tartar said.

Lugthart said he, like so many others, was proud to know Vetter and Krause as both co-workers and friends.

"There will never be another pair like them," he said. "Someday, we'll all get to come here and get some shade as we remember them."