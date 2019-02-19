New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank 5 (Strong Sell) List today

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

DaVita Inc. DVA operates kidney dialysis centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ferro Corporation FOE manufactures specialty materials in U.S. and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL develops and sells consumer fashion accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Loews Corporation L offers commercial property and casualty insurance globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

