New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anixter International Inc. AXE is a distributor of enterprise cabling, electronic and electrical cable and wire products etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF is a provider of a broad spectrum of life insurance products in U.S. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR manufactures and supplies building materials and manufactured components etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Coherent, Inc. COHR is a provider of laser and laser-based technologies for a wide range of commercial, industrial and scientific applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP produces and markets chemical products and specialty plant nutrition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

