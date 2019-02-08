New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank 5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI is a designer and producer of agricultural and construction equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. LM is a provider of asset and investment management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Macerich Company MAC is the owner and operator of a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PJT Partners Inc. PJT is a provider of strategic advisory, private fund advisory as well as placement services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH is the owner and operator of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

