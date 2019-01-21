New Strong Sell Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alcoa Corporation AA is a producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP is a provider of financial and real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips COP is an explorer, producer and transporter of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. EFII is a provider of industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.

GMS Inc. GMS is a distributor of wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Alcoa Corp. (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research