New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM is a provider of investment management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

AZZ Inc. AZZ is a provider of galvanizing and metal coating and welding services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. CLB is a provider of reservoir description as well as production enhancement services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. LBRT is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp MBIN is the owner and operator of a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days.

