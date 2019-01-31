New Strong Sell Stocks for January 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM manufactures a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI provides instruments and solutions that analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Apple Inc. AAPL offers media devices and services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for the automotive industry globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS is a specialty insurance and reinsurance products provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 30 days.

