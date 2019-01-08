New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apergy Corporation APY is the owner and operator of an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. WHD is a designer and manufacturer of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cango Inc. CANG is the owner and operator of an automotive transaction service platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eaton Vance Corp. EV is engaged in creation, marketing and management of investment funds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is a provider of asset management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 60 days.

