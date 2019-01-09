New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autoliv, Inc. ALV is the developer and manufacturer of automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. AZZ is a provider of galvanizing and metal coating as well as welding services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated CHCT is the owner and operator of a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS is a provider of dialysis care and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN is the owner of distributed gaming and resort casino operations in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 60 days.

