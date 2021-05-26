Strong to severe storms expected in Kansas City area overnight. Here’s what to know

The Kansas City metro is in for a bumpy ride as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the area overnight Wednesday and regenerate Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Before the arrival of the storms, however, the Kansas City area will have a pretty nice Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

A complex of thunderstorms are expected to move into the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning, bringing the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning, the weather service said. Large hail and flash flooding are possible along with an isolated tornado.

Depending on the morning storm activity, another round of strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon continuing into the evening, according to the weather service.

Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and frequent lightning are the main risk with that round of storms. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

While the day light hours are looking pretty nice, a complex of strong to severe t-storms moves through overnight tonight. Please ensure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts during the night.



There is another chance for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5oCtI0sv0l — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 26, 2021

With the rounds of severe thunderstorms expected to produce heavy rain, flash flooding is likely, especially on roads and in parking lots, the weather service said.

With the ground saturated from previous storms, flooding is also possible along streams and rivers that are already swollen.

As Kansas City area sees chance of flash floods, here’s how to stay safe on the road

With the potential for strong to severe storms overnight, the weather service is encouraging people to have multiple ways to get weather warnings, such as cell phones, weather radio and broadcast media.