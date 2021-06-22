Strong to severe storms looming as Kansas City’s temperatures, humidity slow builds

“Crisp” is not necessarily the first word that comes to mind when describing late June weather in Kansas City.

But with temperatures in the low to mid 50s around the metro, it was the perfect choice for the National Weather Service in Kansas City to use for Tuesday morning’s conditions.

“It is a clear and crisp morning out there!!” the weather service said on Twitter. The end of May was the last time that Kansas City had temperatures this cool.

It is a clear and crisp morning out there!! It has been since the end of May that we had temperatures thus cool. pic.twitter.com/NeQhGo9eA1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 22, 2021

The pleasant weather conditions, however, will be coming to an end over the next few days as temperatures and humidity are expected to build back into the metro.

Temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 80s on Tuesday. But the low humidity and breezy winds will result in a “generally pleasant, albeit warm, day,” the weather service said in its area forecast discussion.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise through Thursday, with highs in the low 90s likely along with heat index values above 100 degrees.

The increasing moisture will lead to showers and thunderstorms, some which may be strong to severe, on Thursday. There’s potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.