Strong to severe storms to move in overnight Tuesday
Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns with a look at your Tuesday night forecast.
A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in Texas drifted into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, possibly triggering “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said. (March 22)
Strong storms are on the way to the Houston area this morning. Here's the latest weather forecast.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking our next chance for strong to severe storms.
Severe weather produced tornadoes in Texas on March 21 that left a trail of destruction dealing damage to many homes and businesses in the aftermath.
Couy Griffin, a New Mexico County commissioner who founded Cowboys for Trump, was convicted by a federal judge on Tuesday for breaching the grounds of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Politico reported.Why it matters: Griffin entered the Capitol grounds and, prosecutors argued, joined a large mob that knowingly entered a restricted area established by the Secret Service to protect former Vice President Mike Pence, per CNN.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio
Before the Sept. 11 museum opened at the World Trade Center, some victims' families and survivors set up a visitor to offer tours with a personal perspective on 9/11. Sixteen years later, what is now the 9/11 Tribute Museum is poised to close. (March 21)
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Dredging has begun to free a cargo ship stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday. A salvage company began dredging around the 1,095-foot (334-meter) Ever Forward on Sunday and the work is expected to continue throughout the week, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno said in an email. The grounded vessel is stable, poses no pollution threat and isn't impacting Port of Baltimore operations, Centano said.
Strong to severe storms will move thru North Georgia overnight and into Wednesday morning. The main threat will be damaging winds. Here is the latest. Please stay weather aware overnight.
It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.
After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. Last month, Pence called out Trump by name, saying his former boss was “wrong” to insist that he had the power to unilaterally overturn the results of the 2020 election — a power vice presidents do not possess. In a separate speech before top Republican donors, Pence urged the GOP to move on from Trump's 2020 grievances and declared “there is no room in this party for apologists" for Vladimir Putin after Trump praised the Russian leader's maneuvering as “genius" before his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Severe weather is possible Wednesday with thunderstorms expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both individuals are believed to be retired members of the sheriff's office.
FOX 26 Meteorologist has the latest on the severe weather in Southeast Texas and the forecast for the coming week.
At least 20 confirmed tornadoes caused widespread damage across Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Kris Van Cleave has more on the damage.