Strong to severe storms to move in overnight Tuesday

Associated Press

After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. Last month, Pence called out Trump by name, saying his former boss was “wrong” to insist that he had the power to unilaterally overturn the results of the 2020 election — a power vice presidents do not possess. In a separate speech before top Republican donors, Pence urged the GOP to move on from Trump's 2020 grievances and declared “there is no room in this party for apologists" for Vladimir Putin after Trump praised the Russian leader's maneuvering as “genius" before his brutal invasion of Ukraine.