Strong to Severe Storms Possible Next Week

Another storm system is set to impact the Tennessee Valley by the middle of this upcoming week. Some of these storms impacting our area could be strong or even severe.

It is still too early to pin down specifics with this next storm system, but the ingredients for severe storms look to be in place on Wednesday. The strength of the storms will depend upon the timing of the storm system.

Right now, the timing in the models is not consistent. However, one possibility is that storms come through during the afternoon and evening. This timing would result in the most storm energy and the strongest storms.

Regardless of the strength of storms this coming week, it is a good reminder that the spring storm season is fast approaching. It would be a good idea to start preparing for storms and keep checking back with the Weather Authority for updates on this upcoming storm system.

