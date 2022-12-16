Strong signal that 'highly impactful' winter storm will develop next week across large swath of US

Just as the nation gets ready to travel home for the holidays, there is a strong signal that a significant winter storm will develop late next week and impact a large swath of the country, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"Travel next week is going to be a big deal, and this storm is setting up to be the worst timing possible," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

With the storm still several days away, details remain highly uncertain due to a wide spread of potential scenarios depicted in forecast models -- typical in forecasts this far in advance. Here is what the FOX Forecast Center is watching so far.

Christmas Week Storm

Snow will likely first develop Wednesday across the Northern Rockies along and ahead of an arctic cold front charging south out of Canada.

Snow is also possible in the Pacific Northwest - perhaps even falling in the Seattle area - but that forecast remains uncertain. From there, snow will spread into the Plains and/or the Midwest.

The storm's next move remains difficult to pinpoint this early. Right now, FOX Forecast Center meteorologists are confident that a strong area of low pressure will develop on the leading edge of the arctic air. But where the storm develops, how quickly it gets its act together, and where it ultimately tracks remain in question.

"Friday into Saturday as we head into Christmas Day itself, we have a coastal storm that is right off the shore," Merwin said. "It really all comes down to placement. If that low is farther offshore, that could mean snow for a lot of locations; if it gets a little bit closer, the I-95 corridor could have rain."

These questions will be answered in the coming days. Scenarios such as snow across the Deep South and blizzard conditions in the Northeast remain on the table.

But the bottom line is: A highly impactful winter storm is likely toward the end of next week. Those living or traveling to and from the eastern third of the country must pay close attention to the forecast as it becomes locked in over the coming days.

Stay with FOX Weather for frequent updates throughout the weekend and next week on this potentially impactful storm.