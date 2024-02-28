Strong storm system creates heavy damage across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong line of thunderstorms that woke up central Ohio to tornado sirens Wednesday morning caused damage to numerous areas in the region.

Starting at 4:45 a.m., Franklin County along with Fairfield, Licking, Knox, Madison, Morgan and Perry counties went under tornado warnings with strong winds creating tornadic conditions. Storm Team 4’s LIVE VIPIR Radar reported a tornado that touched down in West Jefferson.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm any tornadoes as of Wednesday morning as they survey multiple areas for damage. In Madison County, a house received significant damage from the straight-line winds that came in well over 60 mph. Closer to Columbus, the storm uprooted massive trees that damaged houses in Blacklick and Hilliard.

A house on Lafayette-Plain City Road near London, Ohio in Madison County takes extensive damage after a strong storm surge on February 28, 2024. (NBC4/Eric Halperin)

The Ohio State Agricultural Center in Madison County takes extensive damage after strong storms on February 28, 2024. (NBC4 Photo)

Trees are uprooted and fall on houses in Blacklick, Ohio on Belangee Road after a strong storm surge early morning on February 28, 2024. (NBC4 Photo/Delaney Ruth)

A strong storm system brought damage to a house in Hilliard, Ohio on February 28, 2024. (NBC4 Photo/Jordyn Dunlap)

Multiple people shelter at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio during tornado warning on February 28, 2024 (Courtesy Photo/Jacob Olson)

At John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, passengers were sheltered from 5:25 a.m. to 6 a.m. during the tornado warning in Franklin County. A spokesperson with the airport confirmed no damage was found that would have impeded airport operations.

The weather alerts have caused several central Ohio school districts to announce delays Wednesday morning and American Electric Power announced thousands are without power.

