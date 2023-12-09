Strong storms expected across Middle Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible across the region Saturday. Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather. A surface boundary is moving in from the west and if storms stay in front of the boundary, storms could be very strong.

The main storm impacts will be gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. The chance for an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Gusty winds will be the main concern, which could cause power outages and trees down. The hail threat has increased, specifically west of Interstate 65, which could cause roof and car damage. Heavy rain is possible across the region, but most likely south of I-40. Tornadic activity is possible with low-level shear and instability through the afternoon. The chance will be highest south of I-40.

Storms will start popping in West Tennessee as early as noon and storms will move westward. Storms could last until 10 p.m.





















Winds will start picking up speed as early as the midmorning. By tonight, much colder air will be pushing in from the north, setting up for a cold Sunday.

Rainfall totals vary from a tenth of an inch to almost 2 inches of rainfall.

Timing may change but storms could be in as early as noon in West Tennessee. Storms could be closer to Nashville as early as 3 p.m., and onto the plateau by 5 p.m.

