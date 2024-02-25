Strong storms expected late Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms are expected to erupt over Michigan on Tuesday as a potent system swings through the Great Lakes. Showers are possible early in the day Tuesday but the most likely timeframe for strong storms is well after dark. Storms could produce pockets of strong winds, large hail and frequent lightning.

Storms already rolled over West Michigan once this February. The image below is the view over Grand Rapids, Michigan, taken by Jim Santilli on Feb. 8. Only 6% of all Februraries on record have experienced two days with thunderstorms.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s Tuesday with winds steadily out of the south. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few showers possible. Thunderstorms are most likely overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The best setup for strong to severe storms will be ahead of a powerful cold front Tuesday night. This cold front will slam temperatures by 40 degrees in 24 hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the 60s before plummeting to the 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

The most likely location for a storm to produce damage would be roughly from Holland to Hastings and south. Pockets of damaging wind gusts or large hail are the primary threat. We are not expecting widespread damaging storms or tornadoes.

As of Feb. 25, Michigan has yet to receive a storm report strong enough to be considered “severe.” Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin have each reported tornadoes in February. Severe weather isn’t impossible for February in Michigan, but it is unlikely.

Warmer than usual temperatures will be quick to return to West Michigan in the wake of this system. Snow showers are possible Wednesday, but sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the 60s possible by Sunday. Average highs for this time of year are typically in the 30s.

