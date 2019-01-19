Severe storms to march across southern US on Saturday

While a winter storm churns to their north, residents of the southern United States are facing a severe weather danger on Saturday.

As a strong cold front dives into the southern United States, it will clash with warm and humid air, causing the development of thunderstorms.

On Friday night, storms marched through eastern Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Frequent lightning and small hail occurred in many storms, and some across Louisiana were severe enough to threaten tornado development.

The greatest risk of severe weather will focus on Alabama and neighboring parts of Georgia and the Florida Panhandle to close out Saturday.



The strongest thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, flooding downpours and frequent lightning. Residents will also have to remain alert for an isolated tornado or two.

Anyone with outdoor plans should keep an eye on the sky.



In the wake of this event, overnight temperatures will plummet to near or below freezing on Saturday and Sunday night. Sensitive plants should be protected or brought inside, and proper shelter should be provided for outdoor pets.