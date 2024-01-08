Strong storms, wind expected to lash Central Florida Tuesday

Strong storms are expected to roll through Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, nearly an inch of rain, and the possibility of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“It’s going to be windy and then stormy-windy,” said Robert Haley, a meteorologist with the NWS. “It will be hitting during the peak travel times of the afternoon commute …We’re encouraging people to know how to get weather alerts on their phones.”

Duke Energy on Monday warned customers to prepare for widespread power outages across Florida by keeping handy an emergency storm kit that includes vital medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies. Residents also should have their cell phones, computers and other electronic devices fully charged by Tuesday, and keep a portable weather radio on hand to monitor forecasts.

Tuesday will start out as a mostly windy day.

Then the worst weather could begin as early as 3 p.m. with strong thunderstorms and wind gusts reaching between 40 mph and 60 mph as the weather system from the Gulf of Mexico moves east across the Florida peninsula, before heading north along the Atlantic coast.

The heavy storms and winds should last until about 7 p.m., impacting the afternoon drive home for many residents in the Orlando area, according to Haley.

“That’s going to be the primary weather threat: the potential for strong winds,” he said. “And there is also a threat of tornadoes.”

The fast-moving storms should clear out of Central Florida by 9 p.m., with some lingering showers lasting until about 11 p.m., according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 79 degrees on Tuesday, and then drop to about 53 degrees by early Wednesday morning.

After the storm passes, you’ll likely need to grab a jacket.

Under sunny skies, Wednesday’s high temperatures in the Orlando area are expected to climb only to near 64 degrees. Then they’ll dip down to 46 degrees on Wednesday night.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com