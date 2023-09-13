Strong thunderstorms hit Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, with 'gusty winds'

Strong thunderstorms hit the Delmarva area early Wednesday morning, with the National Weather Service issuing an alert for the area stretching from Delmar south through Marion Station.

Residents were warned to stay inside, because "gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow aroundunsecured objects."

Here's the NWS alert:

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN SOMERSET…CENTRALWICOMICO AND SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER COUNTIES THROUGH 400 AM EDT…

At 309 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms alonga line extending from near Delmar to near Marion Station. Movementwas northeast at 15 mph.HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rain.SOURCE…Radar indicated.IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow aroundunsecured objects. Reduced visibility and minor floodingpossible.Strong thunderstorms will be near…Pocomoke City, West Pocomoke, and Parsonsburg around 315 AM EDT.Other locations impacted by these storms include Longridge,Salisbury-Wicomico, Chesapeake Heights, Cokesbury, Pittsville, Eden,Melson, Kingston, Shad Point, and Allen.MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 INMAX WIND GUST…40 MPHInstructions: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

The forecast for Wednesday

The National Weather Service forecast called for a chance of showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., with patchy fog between 8 and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 and west winds of 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation was at 40% for Wednesday daytime.

For Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63, and north winds of 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Strong thunderstorms, gusty winds hit Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset