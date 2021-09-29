Strong thunderstorms push through the Northeast
As a cold front moved into the Northeast on Sept. 28, torrents of rain, pelting hail and flashing lightning struck throughout the region.
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
Eight earthquakes have been confirmed in the same area of South Carolina in little more than two months.
A cold front is approaching from the Pacific Northwest.
Over a hundred people reported seeing a fireball rip through the sky on the East Coast, but one home camera captured the phenomenon.
Bogus Basin, the Trinity Mountains, Tamarack Resort and the McCall area received some early snow.
Hurricane Sam weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm on Monday as it continued barreling across the Atlantic, and forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.
A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.
When solar winds interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can create auroras. Strong geomagnetic storms send the lights farther south.
“People are much more fixated on budget and being close to family or work than thinking about climate risk,” one housing expert said.
JOSH EDELSONOver two days in the summer of 1910, wildfires roared across the bone-dry forests of the inland Northwestern U.S., the Rockies, and parts of British Columbia. Whole towns burned. The blazes scorched 3 million acres of forest, an area the size of Connecticut, and left behind a legacy that profoundly changed how the U.S. managed wildfires—and ultimately how fires behave today.The Big Burn shook firefighting agencies and officials, most notably the newly formed U.S. Forest Service and i
Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.
Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage. A tropical storm over the weekend swept through the upper part of the country, causing flash floods that affected 58,977 families, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported. Boontham Lertsukekasem, the department’s director-general, told reporters that 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya river, including Bangkok and the old capital Ayutthaya, should be prepared for new flooding as water levels increase in the Chao Phraya dam by 30 centimeters to 1 meter (1-3 feet) over the next few days.
Hurricane Sam continued to swirl in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday with winds of 125 mph, down from a peak of 150 mph on Sunday.
A wildfire burning north of Silverthorne has forced authorities to issue evacuation orders for some residents near the fire.
That gray-orange haze in the air is mostly wildfire smoke blowing in from the Windy and KNP Complex blazes burning in the southern Sierra Nevada.
Security video captured a fireball streaking across the night sky in North Carolina on the evening of September 24. NASA said the meteor was traveling into the atmosphere at 32,000 mph.Brandon Warren, a resident of Willow Spring, shared this video with Storyful, which he said his doorbell camera captured around 7:40 pm on Friday, September 24.NASA confirmed that there were reports of at least five fireballs on Friday night over the North Carolina coast. NASA estimated the 7:40 pm fireball was traveling at 32,000 miles per hour and disintegrated 28 miles above Morehead City. Credit: Brandon Warren via Storyful
As cryptocurrency trading becomes more commonplace, all eyes are on the amount of energy it’s consuming. Here’s what eco-conscious investors need to know.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -A volcano on Spain's La Palma island began ejecting lava again on Monday after a lull, while hundreds of people in coastal villages hunkered down in anticipation of lava emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas. Spurts of vivid lava emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the early evening and snaked down the dark mountainside after a period of several hours without explosions, according to Reuters witnesses. "Activating and deactivating is logical, natural in the evolution of Strombolian volcanoes," said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, referring to the type of violent eruption that emits incandescent dust.
Firefighters have struggled for weeks with the twin blazes, which are burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.