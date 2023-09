Mississippi State and South Carolina are intertwined in some ways. When the Bulldogs visit the Gamecocks on Saturday night they will be met by familiar faces. USC head coach Shane Beamer got his start in coaching at MSU. He was on Sylvester Croom's staff in 2004. His wife is a MSU grad and Starkville native. MRA product Stone Blanton, Carolina's starting middle linebacker, will be playing against the team he grew up rooting for as well.

