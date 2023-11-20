Strong tornadoes, damaging winds threaten Gulf Coast as Thanksgiving travel gets underway

TechCrunch

The Ukrainian government has fired two of its most senior cybersecurity officials following accusations of alleged embezzlement. Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine's Ukraine's State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora (pictured), who served as deputy chairman and chief digital transformation officer at SSSCIP, were both dismissed by the government, according to senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk in a public post on Telegram. SSSCIP confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ukraine's cabinet had appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the acting head of SSSCIP, citing an ongoing investigation by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).