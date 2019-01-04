Strong U.S. New Vehicle Sales Are Ending Soon but Trucks Still Make All the Money

Analysts predict the end of the car-sales party coming soon, Detroit’s Big Three duking in out with truck sales all the same, Mercedes-Benz is still the king of luxury here and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

1st Gear: Last Call Happening Soon

Yes, auto sales were pretty strong in 2018. But if you don’t think a slowdown in car sales is coming because of these optimistic numbers, here’s some stuff to think over.

In addition to rising interest rates and increasing average prices of new vehicles, automakers have also been keeping reported sales numbers up by selling more cars to rental fleets, reports Bloomberg. Demand was also helped along by Donald Trump’s tax cuts, “especially for corporate buyers who added to their fleets.”

But analysts that Bloomberg spoke to warn of the coming decline.



The biggest U.S. automaker’s deliveries fell at a faster rate in the last three months of the year than for all of 2018, suggesting demand is weakening, said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, which is forecasting sales to slow further in 2019. “For some automakers, the slowdown has already begun,” he said. Jamie Albertine, senior analyst with Consumer Edge Research, sees an even bigger drop, with sales slipping to about 16.5 million in 2019. Fleet purchases were up 10 percent last year, and that won’t continue, he said. Rental-car companies will pare back supplies on their lots, and commercial buyers are unlikely to see any new tax benefit. Retail demand also is softer and won’t support the 17 million total sales the industry has enjoyed for four consecutive years.

Factors like low unemployment and high consumer confidence resulted in higher-than-expected car sales last year. But automakers like General Motors, Ford and Toyota were hit with sales declines in December. It’s believed to be part of a greater trend starting.

All of that being said, here are some following gears about how good sales were last year. Enjoy it while it lasts friends.

2nd Gear: Truck Fight!

As small-car sales continue to dwindle, there’s at least one market that’s still robust: Pickup trucks. Ford used to dominate here with the F-Series, followed by GM’s Chevy in second and Fiat Chrysler’s Ram in third. But that might soon change.

Despite 2019's predicted sales slumps, these three automakers are still going very strong on the pickup front, according to Reuters. Especially since December’s and fourth quarter sales figures show that Ram and Chevy tied for the second place spot.

All three have spoken about how truck sales benefit them:

Ford’s U.S. sales chief, Mark LaNeve, on Thursday called the F Series “the backbone of our franchise,” during a conference call, and added the “segment will continue to be strong, but hotly contested” in 2019. GM has said 27 percent of Chevrolet and GMC trucks - which can haul trailers by day and substitute for a luxury sedan by night - sell for more than $55,000. FCA was the only one of the three that reported an increase in full-size pickup sales in the fourth quarter.

And since this is all about profits, it doesn’t seem like there’s an end in sight.

Big trucks can pull in at least $17,000 apiece in pretax profit for GM, Reuters reports. Conversely, many of the sedans offered by GM, FCA and Ford are unprofitable to the point of cancellation altogether.

Skyrocketing Truck Prices Are Leaving Average Buyers Behind

As we have previously reported, skyrocketing truck prices are already leaving average buyers behind. Truck buyers today want their pickup trucks to function as luxury vehicles as well, thus adding to the price tag.

Listen, I am not a truck buyer, as trucks are not my thing, but I know an unsustainable market when I see one.

3rd Gear: Mercedes Still Luxury King

In the highly competitive fight for first place as America’s highest-selling luxury brand, Mercedes has won 2018 again, keeping itself in the top spot for the third year in a row.

But the victory wasn’t won by much. Mercedes beat out rival BMW by just below 5,000 cars, Automotive News Europe reports. The numbers: